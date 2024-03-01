Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

Several research analysts have commented on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TSHA opened at $3.16 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $590.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

