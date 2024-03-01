Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Trading Down 3.9%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.77. 8,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Technip Energies Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

