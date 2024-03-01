TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Griffin Securities boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.1 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 308,667 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.