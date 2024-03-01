TechnipFMC plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

NYSE:FTI opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,120,000 after acquiring an additional 345,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

