Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.