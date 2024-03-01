Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $3,675,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $6,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 110.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

