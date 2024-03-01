Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $427.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.85 and its 200-day moving average is $413.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

