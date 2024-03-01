Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Teleflex worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $700,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $435,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day moving average is $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

