Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

BWMX stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.88%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.