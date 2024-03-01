Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
BWMX stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.88%.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
