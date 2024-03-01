Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $103.59 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

View Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.