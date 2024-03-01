TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 161.32% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

