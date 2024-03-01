The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

View Our Latest Report on AES

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.