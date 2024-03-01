The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.37.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,364 shares of company stock valued at $106,045,794. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 76.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

