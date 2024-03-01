The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of LEV opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.69. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

