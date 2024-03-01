The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $84,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.92 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

