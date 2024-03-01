The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.
WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
NYSE:WMB opened at $35.92 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
