Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 33,150 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $251.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $257.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chubb by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,597,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,049,000 after buying an additional 718,535 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

