Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

