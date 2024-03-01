Torex Gold Resources Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.59.

TXG stock opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.17. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. Insiders purchased 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $78,078 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

