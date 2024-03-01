Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,777 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Tower Semiconductor worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $69,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,181 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $46,105,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

