Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 33,876 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 19,232 call options.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PENN Entertainment

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.