TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TransAlta worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 766.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. TransAlta’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

