Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 210 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $273.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.79. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

