Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 780 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ES opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

