Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $393.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $410.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

