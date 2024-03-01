Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of CF Industries worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

