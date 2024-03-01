Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coupang were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $132,871 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

