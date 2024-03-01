Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $279.12 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

