Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,493.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,440.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,445.45.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

