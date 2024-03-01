Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.30 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

