Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $447.58 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.26.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.