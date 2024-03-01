Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 130 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $302.42 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

