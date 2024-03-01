Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,543 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.8 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

