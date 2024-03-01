Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 492 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

View Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.