Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,463 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after buying an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 611,753 shares of company stock worth $73,916,005. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %

RCL stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

