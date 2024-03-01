Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after buying an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WY opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

