Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

