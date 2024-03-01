Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $548.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $563.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.