Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

