Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -136.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

