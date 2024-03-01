Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,601,819 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

