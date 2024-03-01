Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,212 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,486,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

