Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

