Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,245 shares of company stock worth $27,739,927 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

