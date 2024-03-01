Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.54 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,526,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $124.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $126.65.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,171,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.