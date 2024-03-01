Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.55 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Block were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.