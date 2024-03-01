Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NU were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

