Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.38 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Ventas Trading Down 0.4 %

VTR stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

