Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

TRGP opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

