Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 128.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $166.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.