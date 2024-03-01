Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

